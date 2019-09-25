news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Mr. Kofi Manu, a Football Administrator and an Official of Sekondi Hassaacas has raised concerns over the composition of the Vetting Committee for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

He questioned the inclusion of the Committee’s Chairman, Mr. Frank Davies, adding that he was not happy with his inclusion.

Mr. Manu in an interview with the GNA Sport said, he had doubts the Chairman of the Committee would be fair since he had interest in the outcome of the vetting process.

“The Vetting Committee should be neutral people from outside who have not shown affiliation with any member and who have not shown interest before. For instance, Mr. Davies, was contracted by the NC as a lawyer to write to Osei Kwaku Palmer concerning a ten per cent payment.

“He is also a known Olympics supporter. For these two reasons he should not be allowed to serve on the vetting committee because he has interest,” he argued.

Mr. Manu said there would be conflict of interest on the Chairman’s part if Mr. Fred Pappoe, a Director of Olympics appear before the Committee because of his affiliation to the club whilst suggesting there would be prejudice and partiality towards Mr. Palmer if he appeared before the Committee.

Members of the Committee are expected to begin work from September 26 - October 1 after being sworn in at a ceremony held at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Thursday September 19.

The chairman of the Committee is Mr. Frank Davies with Corporate Governance Consultant and legal practitioner Mrs. Marian Barnor and Mr. Emmanuel Darkwah as members.

Other members are Mr. Reginald Laryea, a Marketing and Business Executive and Mr. Richard Akpokavie, a Sports Administrator and Legal Practitioner.

GNA