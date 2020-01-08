news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 07, GNA - Senegal’s and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane beats Liverpool team mate Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to clinch his 1st African Player of the Year award.



At an impressive ceremony held in Egypt on Tuesday, President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmed Ahmed announced hardworking attacker as the winner of the prestigious event, some intense moments.

Mane expressed appreciation to his team mates in Liverpool and Senegal for the support as well as the people of Senegal for being behind him all the time.

He said it was time for much work to be done to keep his performance at a high level.

In other awards, Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) won the Men’s African Coach of the Year after a historic 2019 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Achraf Hakimi (Mororcco) won the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year, with Female National Team of the Year going to Cameroon.

The African Interclubs Player of the Year went to Tarek Hameed Of Zamalek -Confederation Cup winner, whilst the Desert Foxes of Algeria were named African Men’s Team of the Year, with Desire Ellis (South Africa) winning theWomen’s African Coach of the Year.

TP Mazembe's Moise Katumbi, won the African Club President of the Year award, as African Women's Player of the Year went to Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria.

GNA