By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Tema, Mar 11, GNA - Augustine Manasseh returned a gross score of 74 to win the Owusu Adjapong (OA) Special Invitational Golf Championship played at the Tema Country Golf Course.



He was followed by Prince Agyiri who won on count-back after grossing 75 with Tei Lartey-Gberbie.

Flora Hurtubese emerged champion in the Ladies category with 70 gross, Mona Myles-Lamptey came second with 79 gross while Mercy Werner placed third with 82 gross.

In the Handicap six to 18 segment, E.A. Akafo came first with 71 net, beating Felix Akuamoah on count-back while Beningo Mimis placed third with 73 net.

In the Men’s Seniors category, Tony Anim Boaterng came first with 72 net, while Joshua Peprah came second with 78 net.

Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong won the Ladies Senior’s trophy 75 net while Joy Arkutu came second with 80 net.

In the Professionals’ event, John Mawuli came first with 72 net, E.K Owusu and Peter Amenyo took the second position with 73 net, while Kwame Ligbidi placed fourth with 74 net.

The one-day 36-Hole event which was sponsored by Frontier MSS Limited, attracted 120 golfers, and also marked the 76th Birthday of Mr Felix Owusu-Adjapong, Forrmer Minister of State.

Mr Osei Owusu-Korkor Executive Chairman of the Frontier MSS Limited gave the assurance that the company would continue to sponsor the event in the ensuing years.

