By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Mar. 10, GNA - The Management of Karela FC has called for calm after an incident which occurred at the club’s training ground on Monday, involving a section of the fans and the Technical team of the club, which resulted in the cancellation of the team’s shake-up session.

A statement from the Management said, “While we appreciate greatly the passion, support, and love of the supporters of the club, we would like to urge them to exercise restraint and trust management as well as all other stakeholders to turn the fortunes of the club around.”

It added that “the focus of the club is to create the right environment to ensure that the club moves from our current position on the league log and also return to the Cosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park before the second round of the current league season.

“It is in light of this that we call on all stakeholders to remain calm and channel their energy towards ensuring that the club returns to its glory days.”

Karela FC are currently in the relegation zone of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

