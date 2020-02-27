news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - Baba Nuhu - Head Coach of the national under-17 female team, the Black Maidens has named an 18-member team for the U-17 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia on Sunday, March 1, in Monrovia, Liberia.



Notable names in the squad include Ghana Women’s Premier League leading scorer, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa ladies. Police Ladies’ Pacey winger, Grace Animah and Bassira Alhassan of Pearl Pia ladies who were part of the last Black Maidens squad.

Here’s a full list of players who made the squad;

Farahana Ziblim, Amina Ahamadu, Ayisha Yakubu, Abena Anoma Opoku, Zuleiya Fuseini, Elizabeth Oppong, Bassira Alhassan, El-Shaddai Acheampong, Tracy Twum, Grace Animah, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, Anastasia Achiaa, Matilda Blessed Fodu, Sandra Atinga, Juanita Aguadze, Faiza Seidu, Salamatu Abdulai and Constance Serwaa Agyemang

The technical team, would be headed by Baba Nuhu - Head Coach, Dorah Zutah - Assistant Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa - Physical Trainer/Coach, Meimunatu Sulemana - Goalkeepers, Coach Maame Fuwaa Antwi-Gyamfi - Team Doctor, Elizabeth Taylor - Team Physiotherapist, Theresa Nelly Slippi- Mensah - Welfare Officer ACO Naomi Fainusatu Abdullai - Equipment Manager Rosemary Asiedua Owusu - Team Nurse

The team will depart Accra on Friday, February 28.

GNA