By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 29 GNA - French Ligue 1 outfit Lille OSC has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender, Nana Kwame Antwi from Armenia side FC Lori Vanadzor, on a season long loan.

A statement from the club read, "The LOSC continues to prepare for the future with the arrival of the promising defender Nana Kwame Antwi, at is just 19.

The Ghana U-20 international is on loan (with call option) for a season at LOSC by FC Lori Vanadzor (Armenia), where he will evolve initially with the group Pro 2".

Nana Kwame, born on August 10, 2000, played for Accra Youngwise FC Academy in Ghana before making a move to FC Lori Vanadzor, in the Armenian first division.

With his abilities and strength, he featured thirty times (30) FC Lori, where he played a vital role in their conquest of the fifth place in 2018-2019 season in Armenia.

The Ghana’s U-20 player, who plays at the right side of defence, is regarded as the solution to Ghana Black Stars right back position in the future.

"I will like to say a very big thank you to Epton Sports Consult in collaboration with Dave, Matt and Paulo in my transfer from Young Wise (Accra) to Lori (Armenia) and now Lille LOSC in France.

"I will also like to congratulate Michael Tawaih Attoh the Chairman of YoungWise FC for his cooperation and mentorship that has shaped my career this far" he said.

Nana Kwame Antwi played for the Ghana U-7 during the qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship, but failed to make the final squad for the tournament.

GNA