By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all stakeholders in football to help reignite the passion of football and rally support for the ''Bring Back the Love'' mantra spearheaded by the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo was elated about football returning to normalcy after going through a turbulent period following the airing of the ''Number 12'' documentary, which exposed various acts of bribery and corruption in Ghana's football administration.

"It was of considerable reluctance that the government had to intervene in the administration of football when we decided to dissolve the old GFA because of the bribery and corruption that engulfed its operations. The government worked with FIFA, established Normalisation Committee and help bring a new GFA into being,’’ President said.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the new GFA President upon his successful election as he rallied support for local football.

"I am happy to note that football, the passion of the nation has returned to full normalcy following the election of the new President of GFA, Mr. Kurt Okraku and I congratulate him on his election. The Ghana Premier League has started and let us all help bring back the love,'' the President said.

