By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 5, GNA – A solitary strike from Abdul Karim Jabila was enough to secure all maximum points for Legon Cities who edged Elmina Sharks in a fascinating encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the second win for Legon Cities this season as they moved up 12th on the league table.

The away side started the game on the front foot creating some descent chances.

Elmina Sharks winger Mustapha Alhaji should have opened scoring for the away side but goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda delivered a fantastic save to keep the scores level.

Legon Cities responded very well from the earlier pressure, playing some beautiful football, but failed to create any decent chances.

The game lacked the need spark with too many fouls committed by either sides.

Degorl Jeffery nearly put the home side in-front with his strike from 30 yards, but Sharks goalkeeper Essam Joseph tipped the ball off the crossbar in spectacular fashion.

The game went into recess scoreless.

Legon Cities started the second half on a bright note with some good early chances but the Elmina Sharks defence stood firm.

Substitute Yakubu Mohammed of Legon Cities should have scored from five yards, after Abdul Karim cross found him in the penalty box but his eventually header went wide.

Elmina Sharks deployed the counter attacking system as they look to hit the home side on the break.

Legon Cities were awarded a penalty on 88th minute as Abdul Karim stepped up and struck Legon Cities in-front.

Legon Cities held on to secure all three points.

