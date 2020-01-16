news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 16, GNA - Ashantigold SC dropped points for the first time this season when they were held to a goalless draw game by Legon Cities in a match-day four encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Either sides were unable to get on the scoresheet as Ashantigold maintained the grasp at the top of the able with 10 points, while Legon Cities have drawn three and lost one from four matches played so far.

Ashantigold started the game in blistering fashion playing some delightful football with Legon Cities on the back foot.

Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni could have opened the scoring for the away side after a defensive blunder on the part Legon Cities but his eventual shot at goal went wide.

Legon Cities responded very well after the early pressure from the Elephants and created some descent chance but couldn't break their defence.

The clearest chance of the first half fell for Ashantigold's Mark Agyekum but a goal line clearance ensured the game went

to recess scoreless Legon Cities.

Legon Cities started the second on the front foot as they searched for the opener but Ashantigold goalkeeper Frederick Boateng delivered some fantastic saves to deny the home side.

The game was indeed cagey with numerous stoppages in the second half with either sides looking to break the deadlock but the both settled for a point each.

GNA