By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - Legon Cities and Great Olympics played a 1-1 draw game in a match-day ten encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Yakubu opened the scoring for Legon Cities on 23rd minute mark, when he dazzled past the Olympics defense and struck the ball into an empty net.

Olympics responded positively after going a goal down as they created some few chances but were unable to capitalise on them.

Ibrahim Sulley pulled parity for the 'Dade Boys' after some delightful play by Gladson Awako around the penalty box.

The game was indeed exciting with end to end action but the ended one all in the first half.

Doku Cephas had a glorious opportunity to restore the lead for Legon Cities at the start of the second half, but his feeble shot was easily gathered by goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

Olympics on the other hand, had some attempts on goal but Fatau Dauda pulled up some brilliant saves to deny them.

Great Olympics nearly took the lead in the 81st minute after Awako once again teed up striker Razak Yussif but his eventual shot went narrowly wide.

Legon Cities were denied a penalty in the late stages of the game when goalkeeper Ernest Sowah brought down Abdul Karim but referee waived their appeal.

Both sides held on to gain a point each.

