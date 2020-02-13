news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - Goran Barjaktarevic, Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, remains optimistic his side will pick all three points, when they face Great Olympics in the week ten league game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The match-day ten encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, would witness an enthralling city derby with so much at stake for both sides.

Each of the sides would need a win to keep a comfortable place on the league table as the competition gets keener.

Ahead of the big city derby, Coach Goran is confident about defeating the counterparts despite their rich stature in Ghana's football.

“Great Olympics are certainly one of the most popularly clubs in Ghana and have great tradition but with challenges over the past years, but we are focused on the derby and games like this are very open.

“We need to do anything to get all three points considering our position on the league table and for me that's very important,'' he said at pre-match press conference.

Commenting on the quality of his side, Goran said, ''we have been working on building a strong team in all departments by having a good defense and efficient attack.

“Most of the players are playing Premier League football for the first time and have not played together for a long while, so it would take time for us to become a better side,'' he said.

The Royals are placed 15th on the league log with 10 points from nine matches scoring six goals and conceding 11 goals.

GNA