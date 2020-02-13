news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - Degorl Jeffery, Captain of Legon Cities FC, has said,he and his teammates are focused on defeating city-rivals Great Olympics in the match-day ten encounter slated for Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The ''Royals'' who are placed 15th on the league log with ten points, would be searching for their third win of the campaign as they look to move further away from the relegation zone.

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Degorl said, "we have been working hard with our coach and we are focused on Friday's game and the ultimate aim is to win. So hopefully on Friday we can make our fans happy by getting all three points against Olympics.''

Commenting about their position on the league table, Degorl said ''we are very sad with our current position because we always go into games with the winning mentality, but sometimes doesn't go well.''

Friday's encounter would not only witness an enthralling football match but also a performance by one of Ghana's top artiste Wendy Shay.

