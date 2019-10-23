news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr. Joshua Akrong, National President of the Labone Senior-High School Old Students Association (LOSA), has called on the students to take active interest in sporting activities to stay healthy at all times.



He said sports played a very important role in the socio-economic development of the human body and that it was prudent for everybody to engage in them.

Mr. Akrong made the call at the end of the school’s Health Walk which formed part of activities marking the 70th anniversary celebration of the school, in Accra.

The walk which involved both the current and the past students, started from the school’s premises at Labone, through some principal streets of the capital, ended at the starting point.

Mr Akrong said the walk was aimed at encouraging healthy living and make exercise a regular part of the lives of the past and t heh current students.

He urged the students to desist from all forms of negative tendencies and take their studies seriously to enable them to grow to become useful citizens and contribute to national development.

Participants were also screened for various diseases including Hepatitis ‘B’, High Blood Pressure as well as sugar level.

Business Lin k Africa, a group of Ghanaian entrepreneurs with support from Dext Technologies Limited, donated 20 science sets worth GH¢ 2,000.00 to the school to help boost the teaching of science in the school.

Mr. William Ofori, a Representative of the company who made the donation on behalf of the company, expressed the hope that the items would be put to good use.

Mrs Cynthia Nti, Headmistress of the school who received the items, thanked the company for their kind gesture.

She said in line with the core mandate of the Ghana Education Service, the school was committed to providing holistic education through training coaching, mentoring and inspiring students to develop their potentials.

Mrs.Nti said the school was also committed to instil in the students values through quality teaching and extra curriculum activities.

She appealed to organizations, Non-Governmental Organization and benevolent societies to come to the aid of the school.

