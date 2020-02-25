news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon will see athletes compete in a 21-kilometer race, other than 42km routes used for previous races.

According to Medivents Consult, organizers of the marathon, this decision was taken in consultation with the athletes, sponsors and Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC).

Mr. William Ezah, Project Manager of Medivents Consults said, "we have decided to make it a half marathon considering the tedious nature of climbing the mountain.

"We want to make the marathon a very competitive especially as we expect more than a thousand athletes competing this year.

The marathon would be preceded by a keep-fit festival and a pasta night for athletes on April 10, with the main race billed for April 11, 2020.

The Kwahu Nkwakaw Filling Station would be the starting point of the marathon and would end at the Forecourt of the KTC in Mpreaso.

Winners of this year’s Marathon would run home with the amount of GH¢10,000.00, GH¢5,000.00 and GH¢1,500.00 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively for the men and GH¢5,000.00, GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢1,500.00 cedis for the women, which is an improvement to last year’s event.

Other sponsors of the marathon include GOIL, Ghana Gas Company, Elbee Appliances, Golden Tree Chocolate, ASKY Airlines, Valbona, Teikma Sports Wear, Ashfoam, Parin Africa and MJ Grand Hotel.

GNA