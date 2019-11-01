news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - Mr. Kurt E.S. Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA), has urged Asante Kotoko to make Ghana proud by booking a spot to the group stages of the 2019/20 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup match.



The Porcupine Warriors face off against the Ivorian side A.S. San Pedro in their 2nd leg final round encounter this weekend after Kotoko edged past them with 1-0 win in the first leg encounter in Kumasi.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, the GFA President urged the Porcupine Warriors to go all out and lift high the flag of Ghana.

“As you emplane for Abidjan to engage A.S. San Pedro Football Club in the return leg fixture of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup play off match, the President and the entire Executive Council send their best wishes to the team,” the letter stated.

“The Ghana Football Association and the entire football fraternity are solidly behind you as the only Ghanaian club flying high the flag of Ghana on the continent.”

“We wish you good luck as you journey to the battlefield. We are without a doubt that you will qualify and move to the next stage of the competition.”

Kotoko have already arrived in Ivory Coast as they prepare for the big clash on Sunday.

