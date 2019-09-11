news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 11, GNA – The Management of Asante Kotoko S/C, is putting in place adequate measures to check ticket racketeering in their Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions' League preliminary fixture against Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.



The first leg is being honoured at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in a match expected to attract more than 35, 000 spectators.

The issue of ticketing in matches involving the Porcupine Warriors, two-time African champions, had for some time now been a suspect with consistent reports of mass racketeering.

The GNA Sports gathered that in a bid to nip in the bud this “mafia” work, the Management was engaging the services of experts to enhance proper accountability during the said match.

"Kotoko has suffered over the years when it comes to the issue of fake tickets being used at the points of entry to the Stadium," Nana Kwasi Gyambibi, a Kotoko Management member told newsmen in Kumasi.

This, he said, deprived the club of the needed revenue, stressing that in most cases, the huge patronage for Kotoko's matches did not commensurate with proceeds at the gates.

Nana Gyambibi said as part of security measures for the impending game, printed tickets with special features would be sold in advance at some designates points of the city.

Those features, he explained, could only be identified with bar codes printed on the tickets.

"We would be scanning the bar codes to identify the authenticity of each ticket before entry is allowed to the spectators," Nana Gyambibi noted.

Additionally, there are plans to install CCTV cameras at very important positions of the Stadium to enhance the security situation.

GNA