news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Asante Kotoko will face Ivorian side Football Club San-Pedro in the final round playoff for a place in the group stages of the 2019/20 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup competition.



Kotoko would host the Ivorian side in the first leg encounter on October 27, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the Stade de San Pedro expected to stage the second leg encounter a fortnight later.

Kotoko after being knocked out of the Champions League by Etoile Du Sahel 3-2 on aggregate dropped to Africa's second tier competition.

The 16 teams that dropped from the Champions League were paired against the 16 teams that progress from the second round of the Confederations Cup and would battle it out for a slot in the group stages.

GNA