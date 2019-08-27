news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 27, GNA – The Management of Asante Kotoko S/C is suspecting ticket racketeering in their Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League second leg match against Nigeria's Kano Pillars at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, last Sunday.

The club is of the view that, the huge attendance at the match does not tally with the gate proceeds realized after the match.

"The Club is collaborating with the police to investigate the issue," Mr. George Amoako, the Chief Executive Officer, confirmed this to the media.

"Our suspicion is that there are many spectators who might have entered the Stadium through foul means," he hinted.

Mr. Amoako indicated that a little over 32, 000 tickets were officially printed for the match for entry into the 40, 000-seating capacity Stadium.

"Even though we sold less than the tickets printed, the Stadium from our checks and estimation looked almost full," he argued.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports Desk indicated that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the issue.

GNA