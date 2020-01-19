news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 19, GNA - Teenage sensation, Mathew Anim, rallied Asante Kotoko to a vital 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-log club, Ebusua Dwarfs, in a match day five clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The encounter played behind closed doors, following the recent Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) sanctions on Kotoko for hooliganism, had to wait until the last five minutes before producing the needed goals.

With their teeming supporters missing in action at the 42-000 capacity Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors throughout the game found it difficult breaking the watertight Dwarfs’ defence, and had to rely on the ingenuity of petite Anim to emerge as the victors.

The teenage sensation fired home from close range in the 85th minute in a goal-mouth scramble to register the first goal for Kotoko, after the homers had laboured throughout the game to break the deadlock.

Agile goalie, Razak Issah, was the stumbling block as he came to the rescue of the visitors on numerous occasions, especially in the first half, denying Kotoko from burying the embattled club under an avalanche of goals.

Kotoko’s attacking duo, Sogne Yacouba and Naby Keita, were virtually disappointed as most of their goal-bound shots were thwarted by the Dwarfs’ goalie.

Anim again was involved in Kotoko’s second goal, setting up substitute Richard Arthur to score in the 88th minute much to the relief of the Porcupine Warriors.

GNA