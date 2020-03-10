news, story, article

Accra, March 9, GNA - The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has upheld the decision of the Player Status Committee with respect to the contractual dispute between Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and Asante Kotoko SC.



Coach Akonnor dragged Kotoko to the Committee last year for wrongful dismissal, as well as demand for two years salary, compensation for league trophy and qualification to the group stages of the Confederation Cup competition.

Kotoko abrogated the two-year contract of Coach Akonnor in July last year.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that the club is likely to pay the coach over $30,000 as compensation for the abrogation of the contract.

It would be recalled that the Player Status Committee found Asante Kotoko guilty of breaches in the contract with Akonnor and asked the club to pay him compensation.

A statement from the GFA said the ruling of the Appeals Committee has been communicated to both parties already.

C.K Akonnor is the current coach of the Black Stars and would lead them in the qualifiers for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

