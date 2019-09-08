news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 08, GNA - The 2019 President's Cup match between Asante Kotoko S/C and archrivals, Hearts of Oak S/C, was called off almost 10 minutes into the game, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.



This follows the soggy nature of the pitch following a heavy downpour in Kumasi, on Sunday, hours before the match.

Referee Bernard Domfe called off the game barely nine minutes into proceedings as ball control on the water-logged pitch of the Baba Yara Stadium became extremely difficult for the players.

The decision was taken in consultation with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), organizers of the game.

The GNA Sports gathered that a new date would soon be set for the fixture, but there are indications that the match might be played on Monday, September 9.

