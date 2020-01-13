news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - Asante Kotoko has expressed their displeasure at the shooting incident after their 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea in a match-day three encounter played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Kennedy Boakye Ansah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the club, the club does not endorse hooliganism and were saddened by the actions of some fans during the clash with Chelsea.

"Hooliganism is one thing no professional club wants to be associated with and we at Asante Kotoko would not endorse any such thing.

''We are saddened that, the reaction of some of the disappointed fans after the match led to reprehensible developments including the shooting and injury of an innocent supporter,'' the statement said.

Kotoko is not happy with the conduct of the Police who shot a fan who is currently responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

"While we vehemently condemn the conduct of any unruly fan, we find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police Officer who allegedly shot a fan.

"We maintain our abhorrence for hooliganism. Violence cannot be part of the game. We will not give excuses for what happened. We are however compelled to state our displeasure with the shooting incident,'' the statement added.

Kotoko said they would liaise with the Ghana Police Service in investigating the shooting incident and urged fans to remain calm.

''Management would team up with the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders of the game to ensure that, discipline and decency are brought to our venue at all times,'' the statement ended.

