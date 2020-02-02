news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 02, GNA - Two-time African champions, Asante Kotoko, rallied strongly to force resilient Liberty Professionals to a 1-1 draw game in a match day seven fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors throughout the game looked a pale shadow of themselves compared to the scintillating performance they exhibited in their recent match day six against archrivals, Hearts of Oak.

Liberty broke the deadlock in the 58th minute courtesy veteran Tamimu Muntari, and the goal gingered the visitors to probe for more, but Kotoko goalie, Kwame Baah, saved his side from being buried under an avalanche of goals.

Sensing danger, Coach Maxwell Konadu effected all his three changes – bringing on Sam Adams for Martin Antwi, while William Opoku-Mensah substituted Naby Keita and Kevin Andoh replacing Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 50th, 68th and 75th minutes, respectively.

Proceedings would at this stage switch in favour of Kotoko as they started to dictate the pace with some sublime inter-positional and all-attacking game.

It, therefore, came as no surprise as substitute Opoku-Mensah fetched the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors five minutes from time, to prevent Kotoko from suffering their second home defeat.

In a related development, Ashgold defeated visiting Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 in another GPL fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Samed Ibrahim was on hand to score the only goal of the match.

