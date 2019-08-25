news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Stephen Appiah, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 25, GNA - Two-time African champions, Asante Kotoko S/C, beat visiting Kano Pillars of Nigeria 2-0 in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary tie at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors, who have advanced to the next stage of the competition with 4-3 goal aggregate, lost 2-3 to the visitors in the first leg.

From the outset, Kotoko looked the more determined side, pinning down their opponents to their own half with an all-attacking game.

The attacking trio of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Naby Keita and Patrick Yeboah were a constant threat to the Pillars' defensive network as they penetrated with sublime inter-positional play.

Kotoko would set the tone for the demolition exercise with a fourth minute strike courtesy Kelvin Andoh, whose 25-meter shot from a rebound beat Pillars' goalie, Suraj Ayeleso.

The homers piled up the pressure on their opponents in a bid to increase the goal tally, and in one of their forays upfront Patrick Yeboah nearly fetched the second goal in the 28th minute, however, his feeble shot could not find the back of the net.

Pillars, in the last 15 minutes to end the first session, re-strategized their tactics as they opened up the game and squared off fiercely with their opponents.

On resumption in the second half, the Porcupine Warriors combined speed and aggression to limit any advances by their comparatively stronger opponents.

Pillars, however, were not perturbed and kept working hard to find the equalizer with Rabiu Ali and Nyima and Nwagua getting close to scoring in the 60th and 68th minutes, respectively.

Kotoko's Gyamfi made victory certain for the homers, scoring the second goal for his side in the 80th minute to qualify the Porcupine Warriors to the next round of the competition.

