Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Asante Kotoko has been relegated to the Confederations Cup Competition after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia in the second leg of the preliminaries of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League.



Kotoko won the first leg by 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium two weeks ago but failed to maintain the scores to progress to the group stages of the competition.

They have now been pushed to the Confederations Cup Competition and have to engage in a play-off to book a place in the league stages of that competition.

A Karim Aribi double and Ben Ahmed penalty ensured a win for The Star in the second leg fixture at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir.

Sahel are therefore through to the group stage of the competition on a 3-2 aggregate.

Ahmed converted a penalty in the 20th minute, after Justice Blay was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box to end the first half in their favour .

Etoile doubled their lead in the 69th minute, as Aribi headed home for the second goal, with another in the 85th minute to seal victory for his side.

In the other competition, Ashgold also lost 2-0 to RS Berkane in Morocco in Confederations Cup and have thus been eliminated.

Ashgold won the first leg 3-2 at the Len Clay Stadium, two weeks ago.

