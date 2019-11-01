news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Nov. 01. GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to depart for Cote D’ Ivoire on Friday, November 1, for the second leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup agaisnt San Pedro.



The porcupine warriors who won the first leg by a 1:0 is making the trip with an eighteen man playing body with eight technical members and four officials.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen and his charges are expected to fly at 1:00pm to Abidjan via Emirates Airlines.

GNA