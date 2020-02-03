news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 03, GNA - Asante Kotoko are counting the cost of their home ban handed to them by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently, saying the development had affected their performance in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

“We have missed the support of the teeming Kotoko faithful,” Coach Maxwell Konadu told sports journalists in Kumasi, stressing that their absence had impacted negatively on the overall morale of his players.

The Porcupine Warriors were handed a five match home ban by the country’s football governing body, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which was later reduced to three, following disturbances at the Baba Yara Stadium after Kotoko were beaten 0-1 by visiting Berekum Chelsea.

The GFA Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, decided to trigger the provision of Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations which infer that, "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed”.

Following further appeals, Kotoko, consequently, were ordered to play their next three home matches behind closed doors, a development which seemed to have dealt a big blow to the two-time African champions in terms of gate proceeds and the massive support they enjoy at home.

The Porcupine Warriors had so far honoured two of the said three matches – beating Dwarfs 2-0, and drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals in their match day five and seven, respectively.

According to Coach Konadu, playing behind closed doors at their favourite Baba Yara Stadium was not the best of things to have happened to the Porcupine Warriors in recent time, especially as they aspire to win the league.

Kotoko is currently placed in the fifth position on 13 points, and three points adrift of league leaders, Aduana Stars.

They are billed to serve their last home ban with a crucial encounter against Ashgold S/C in the coming days.

GNA