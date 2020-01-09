news, story, article

Kumasi, Jan. 09, GNA - Two-time African champions, Asante Kotoko S/C, is bidding for an unbeaten run as they clash with visiting Berekum Chelsea in a day three fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday, January 12.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the encounter with speculation growing about the future of their star man Burkinabe import, Sogne Yacouba, whose contract renewal with Kotoko seemed to be in a fix.

The striker was involved in all three goals netted by Ghana’s most decorated club in their match day two 3-1 victory over Legon Cities.

Kotoko, playing under the guidance of newly-appointed Coach Maxwell Konadu, had shown resilience, determination and discipline in their two GPL outings - having won all with a total of four goals scored and one against.

Deploying a tactical 4-3-3 formation, the Porcupine Warriors had found solace in their dominance on the field of play, and coming up against old foes, Chelsea, the match promises to be uncompromising.

Surely, the telepathic midfield understanding between Salifu Mudasiru and in-form Justice Blay would be Kotoko’s main weapon as most of the goals they had scored so far were initiated from this department.

Coach Konadu, in an interview with sports journalists in Kumasi, said “it was a work in progress.”

He attributed the team’s winning spree to hard work, stressing that the playing body was focused and committed to duty.

For Chelsea, they would be coming into the match riding on the back of their recent 1-0 away victory over Hearts of Oak.

With four points amassed in the GPL campaign, the Berekum lads are billed to give Kotoko a good run for their money given the maturity and tactical discipline they have demonstrated.

Whether or not the homers could make it three wins on the trot remains to be seen.

