By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 16, GNA - Two-times African champions, Asante Kotoko, drew 0-0 with visiting Ashgold in a regional derby of the match day ten fixtures of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors found the Miners a hard nut to crack, especially unlocking their impregnable defensive network in the first session of the game.

Ashgold, led in attack by Benjamin Eshun, took advantage of their solid midfield to constantly threaten the goal area of the homers, forcing the Porcupine Warriors to concede many set-pieces in the process.

The visitors were awarded two quick corner kicks on the stroke of the first half, but Appiah McCarthy’s kicks would fail to be converted by the Miners.

Kotoko came into the second half a transformed side, dictating the pace of the game and managed to occasionally open up the Ashgold defence with some splitting passes.

Forcing their opponents to commit defensive blunders, the Porcupine Warriors should have broken the deadlock in the 61st minute when a lurking William Opoku-Mensah was gifted with an opportunity in the goal area, but surprisingly he wasted it.

The homers two minutes later were awarded a free-kick, which was also messed up.

Ashgold, perhaps, ought to have had the last laugh of the encounter, having been given a last minute free-kick, however, Appiah McCarthy’s kick would hit the post much to the relief of the Porcupine Warriors.

