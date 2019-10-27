news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 27. GNA - The first leg game of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup game involving Kumasi Asante Kotoko and San Pedro at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi has been called of due to a heavy down pour making the pitch not conducive for football.

The games which saw a goalless first half has been rescheduled to Monday October 28, at 15 hours GMT according to organisers.

A Heavy down made the pitch soggy to an extent that match officials and both clubs had no option than to agree to play at a later date.

Both clubs returned for the second half full of hopes after a not so convincing first half that failed to produce any goal but the pitch had become soaked, making ball control difficult compelling referee Eugene Nkosinathi Mdlule calling the game off.

Per the CAF confederation cup regulations, the game would be re-started from where it ended, meaning the game would be started from the second half, which would last for forty- five minutes.

Per the CAF Confederations Cup rules,

If a match is abandoned after kick-off for reasons of force majeure, and in particular for poor pitch conditions and/ or bad weather conditions deemed by the referee, the

following principles apply::

1. The match will resume at the minute where it was interrupted (instead of being replayed in its entirety), and with the same score;

2. The match resumes with the same players on the field and the same available substitutes when the game was interrupted;

3. No further substitutions will be added to the summoned list of players;

4. The teams are only allowed to the number of substitutions remaining when the game was interrupted;

5. Expelled players during the interrupted match cannot be replaced;

6. Any sanctions imposed before the match was interrupted remains in force for the rest of the game;

7. The kick-off time, date and location will be decided by the match commissioner.

GNA