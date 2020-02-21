news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Following the closure of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko has adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue.



Kotoko announced this on their official twitter handle on Friday, four days after the closure of the stadium.

However, the club would honour their next MTN FA Cup match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Meanwhile, the management of the club has taken steps to expedite work on the Adako Jachie Project in Kumasi to serve as their home venue.

The National Sports Authority earlier this week announced the closure of the stadium for renovation works ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.

GNA