news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA - A last-gasp strike by Kofi Kordzi ensured Hearts defeated Bechem United 3-2 in a fascinating game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kordzi scored two goals on the day while Fatau Mohammed grabbed the other goal. Prince Adu and Hafiz Konkoni were on the scoresheet for the Hunters.

Hearts had a slow start to the game but created some decent chances in the early stages.

Kordzi should have put the home side ahead in the 12th minute but his effort on goal was feeble as Bechem United goalkeeper Daniel Afadzw gathered safely.

Hearts were on the front foot as they dominated possession half way through the first half.

Bechem United took the lead against the run off play after Referee Benard Domfeh awarded the away side a penalty after Hafiz Konkoni was brought down in the penalty box.

Prince Adu stepped up and struck home from 12 yards.

There was more drama past the half hour mark after Referee Domfeh awarded Hearts a penalty under controversial circumstances.

Kordzi made no mistake from 12 yards as he pulled parity for the Phobians.

The game produced some thrilling attacking football, but the first half ended with both sides level.

Hearts started the second half on the front foot playing some impressive football. Fatau Mohammed put Hearts in the lead in the 64th minute when he tapped in from close range after a shot from substitute Umar Manaf.

Charles Bosomtwe could have pulled parity for the away side on the 73rd minute mark but his header sealed wide off the cross bar.

Konkoni restored parity for the away side two minutes later after Randolf Augustine beautifully teed up the striker who calmly slotted from close range.

Benjamin Effutu had a glorious opportunity to put Hearts in the lead in the 77th minute but he shockingly missed from five yards to the despair of the home supporters.

The pressure from Hearts was relentless and deservedly grabbed the winner in stoppage time after Kordzi's powerful header went past

Bechem United goalie Afazdwu.

Man of the Match: Kofi Kordzi

GNA