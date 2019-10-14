news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14. GNA - Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of the local Black Stars is confident ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (ChAN) qualifying game against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Friday, October 18.

Coach Konadu made this known in Senegal after Ghana lost to host country Senegal 3:1 on penalties to win the 2019 West African Football Tournament (WAFU).

According to the former Black Stars Deputy Coach, his team had seen a lot of transformation after their painful defeat to Burkina Faso in Kumasi and were heading into the game with high hopes of picking one of the three slots available to Western Zone B comprising Ghans, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Niger.

“Playing away from home has always been difficult but my team is very disciplined tactically and that is our strength.

“My boys were down after our defeat to Senegal in the finals yesterday, but after some talks with them, they are picking up and I know they would be physically and mentally ready before the Burkina Faso game.

“I know our game in Ougadugo is going to be very physical, considering the fact that they beat us in the first leg in Kumasi but we eliminated them on penalties in the just ended WAFU Tournament.

“Both countries have known themselves very well and I know it is going to be a worry for Burkina Faso as well but what I know is that we are determined and confident of a victory that would qualify us for Cameroon in 2020" he said

Ghana lost to Burkina Faso by a goal to nil in Kumasi in the first leg as Burkinabe forward Stepanne Yannick Pognongo scored in the 94th minute to boost their chances heading into the final qualifying game.

GNA