Kumasi, Feb. 18, GNA - Relegation-threatened King Faisal Babies, has adopted Assin-Fosu in the Central Region, as their home grounds, following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, to make way for renovation works.



The 42, 000-capacity Stadium, built in 1978 and underwent reconstruction in 2008, is being given a facelift by the National Sports Authority (NSA), managers of the facility, to host Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary celebration.

“We have adopted Assin-Fosu as our home grounds for now, pending approval by the Ghana Football Association (GFA),” Alhaji Karim Grunsah, President and Bankroller of Faisal Babies, disclosed this to the GNA Sports, Kumasi.

The club, he added, had also penciled down Konongo and Bekwai as alternative venues, if the GFA “should fail to approve Assin-Fosu”.

The embattled Kumasi-based club, currently lying at the bottom of the eighteen-club league, would take on Legon Cities in a match day eleven fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, February 19.

Alhaji Grunsah took a swipe at managers of the Stadium for coming out late with the decision, saying it had brought many inconveniences to the club.

