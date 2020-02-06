news, story, article

Kumasi, Feb. 06, GNA - Supporters of Kumasi-based King Faisal Babies are losing patience over the deteriorating fortunes of their idol club in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), saying the team must get serious or face their wrath.



Faisal Babies are currently languishing at the bottom of the eighteen-club league on three points from eight matches, and fourteen points adrift of league leaders, Berekum Chelsea.

Having been drafted into the current league together with Great Olympics from Division One under a special dispensation, the Kumasi-based club had lost five times with three draw games, conceding a whooping nineteen goals - the highest so far to be conceded by any of the competing clubs.

“We can no longer tolerate the lukewarm attitude on the part of our players and the technical team,” Sani Odeze Mohammed, Spokesperson for the supporters told the GNA Sports, Kumasi.

The angry supporters on Wednesday, February 5, besieged the forecourt of the Baba Yara Stadium, virtually keeping the team hostage after Faisal had lost 3-4 to a visiting Olympics in a match day eight clash.

It was one match the embattled club could have come out as the victors, but for poor shooting upfront and weak defence - giving room for the visiting side to bang in four goals.

“Our piece of advice to the players and technical team is that they can no longer play with our hearts. We are fed up with playing in Division One, and the earlier they improved their performance the better it would be in the interest of the club,” Odeze Mohammed told the GNA Sports.

He questioned the commitment and loyalty of the playing body, saying their demeanour on the field of play did not commensurate the investment made in them.

On the technical team, he said the supporters found it difficult to comprehend the tactical disposition of Serbian Coach, Slavisa Bozicic, whose three-five-two formation system seemed not to be working for the team.

The supporters, he said, would continue to mount pressure on the team until the right was done.

GNA