news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA - Kim Grant -Former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has received his License A certificate from the Union of European Football Association (UEFA).



Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, the License dated December 3, 2019 has been presented to Kim Grant.

GNA Sports has in it’s possession a copy of the certificate fully endorsed by Lucy Pearson - Head of Federations and Les Breed - Technical Director of UEFA.

Grant, whose certificate came under intense public scrutiny, was relieved of his post by his former club after one match in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Coach Grant who has been inactive in the last few weeks is reported to be on the table of some premier league clubs who are seeking his services.

Kim had earlier informed hearts of oak that he had undertaken the course and was awaiting the certificate. Even though he was doubted, EUFA has confirmed that he had indeed taken the course by presenting the certificate to him.

Coach Grant has EUFA License B and A certificate.

GNA