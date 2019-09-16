news, story, article

NAIROBI, Sept. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) - Kenya will play Tunisia in 2020 in tennis's Davis Cup Euro/Africa Group II playoff.



This comes after the conclusion of the Africa Group III tournament in Nairobi in which Kenya and Tunisia won promotion to the Group II Euro/Africa cadre, while Benin and Nigeria slid down the pecking order to Africa Group IV after finishing last in the eight-team tournament.

"Two nations will advance to the World Group II Play-offs in 2020. Those two nations were the winners of the group playoffs. Kenya beat Mozambique in their group playoff while Tunisia beat Madagascar," said Kenya head coach Rosemary Owino on Monday in Nairobi.

However, the competition level in Euro/Africa Group II will be higher and Owino has called on the team to brace themselves for a rough ride.

Euro/Africa Group II has four teams from Africa - Zimbabwe, South Africa, Morocco and Egypt. The other teams are Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark, Turkey, Slovenia, Lithuania, Norway and Georgia.

"We must brace for a fight when we move to the next target and we are working towards achieving it. Winning two years in a row at the Group III stage proves we are consistent, but we need a little bit more support, motivation and self-belief," said Owino.

"Kenya is now with the big boys and we must work hard to attain the next target, which is getting through the playoffs," he added.

Kenya will now turn its focus to other continental tournaments in Egypt and Nigeria in October and November respectively.

