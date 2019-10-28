news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Naby Keita's 95th minute penalty secured victory for Kotoko as they beat San Pedro FC from Cote D'ivoire in the first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup.

The second half of the game was rained off on Sunday, October 27, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and per CAF regulations, the second half was rescheduled for monday October 28.

Kotoko came into today's game with clear intentions of winning convincingly to make the second leg a more comfortable encounter, with some delightful passes on the slippery pitch.

Kotoko nearly fetched the opener in the 55th minute when Augustine Okrah latched on to Richard Arthur’s pass, but had his goal bound shot blocked.

The porcupine warriors came close again in the 60th minute but Arthur's header hit the post for a welcomed goal kick.

San pedro who were mostly relying on counter attacks was saved as Arthur's goal in the 64th minute was adjudged to be offside.

Kotoko's pressure on San Pedro paid off, when referee Eugene Nkosinathi whistled for a penalty after Songne Yacouba had been brought down inside the 18 yard box, with Kaita stepping out to coolly slot home the only goal of the game for Kotoko.

The return fixture has been fixed for a fortnight as San Pedro would play host to Kumasi Asante in Cote D Ivoire.

GNA