news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - Midfielder Naby Keita has made a return into the 18-man squad of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, with forward Songne Yacouba dropped as the team heads to Tunisia to play Etoile Du Sahel in the second leg of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League game.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen announced his team for the second leg game on Wednesday, with the key striker failing to make the mark.

Naby was suspended in the game against Kanu Pillars due to accumulation of yellow cards, hence missed the last game against the Tunisians.

His inclusion is as a return from the suspension whilst Yacouba had been battling with injuries in recent times.

Kotoko who won the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi by 2:0 would need to protect the two goals come Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet if there is any chance of making it into the group stages of the African elite competition.

A Contingent of 18 players, five technical team members, two (2) medical staff have set off from Kumasi to Accra, where they will proceed to Tunisia on Thursday for the return fixture.

The full list of the travelling players are; Annan Felix, Osei Emmanuel Kwame, Empem Dacosta, Owusu Evans, Yeboah Patrick, Mohammed Habib, Agyemang Badu Emmanuel, Blay Justice, Andoh Matthew Kelvin, Frimpong Samuel, Keita Naby Laye, Okrah Augustine, Gyamfi Emmanuel, Arthur Richard, Abege George Opiyo, Didi Alexis Arnaud, Asiamah Godfred and Opoku Jordan.

