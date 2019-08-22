news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – Former Black Stars striker, Manuel Junior Agogo, has passed away at the age of 40, after battling stroke for over five years.

The former Nottingham Forest attacker was pronounced dead in London, in the early hours of Thursday, August 22.

The former Zamalek player suffered stroke in 2015 having retired from football and received intensive treatment, but couldn't fully recover making it difficult for him to move and control his hand.

Agogo was a stand-out player for the Black Stars during 2008 AFCON which was hosted in Ghana.

He featured 27 times, scoring 12 goals for the Black Stars.

GNA