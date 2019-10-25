news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President Elect of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said his election presents him the opportunity to ignite the passion of football in the country as well as create wealth for all stakeholders.



Mr. Kurt polled a total of 93 votes representing 96.9% of votes in the third round of the elections which saw his closest contender George Afriyie pull out from the third thereby conceding defeat.

In his acceptance speech after being declared winner of the elections, Mr. Okraku congratulated his fellow contestants for providing a stern challenge, but urged them to come together and work for the good of Ghana football.

''I am really humbled for this amazing opportunity you people have offered me to serve Ghana football. This victory is a win for Ghana football and we have shown to the world that we have quality to run our football.

''In celebrating this success story, it is time for us to work and forget about our bad feelings and forget our struggles and fight and look into the future with hope to build a new GFA that would build products that all stakeholders would be proud of.

''Let’s stay together, football is a team work and I cannot do it alone and it's time to ignite passion and create wealth for our footballers, coaches, clubs, among other stakeholders,'' Mr. Okraku said.

Meanwhile, the 12-man Executive Council have officially been sworn into office.

GNA