By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Inter Allies deepened the woes of Kumasi based King Faisal after beating them 4-2 in a match-day seven encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

A brace from Samuel Armah and a goal each from Victorien Adebayor and Micheal Gyamerah secured maximum points for the home side. Ibrahim Osman and Mustapha Mohammed scored the two consolation goals for the away side.

The game started with some impressive attacking play from both sides but Inter Allies Captain Victorien Adebayor opened the scoring on 15th minute mark when he curled in from outside the penalty box.

King Faisal responded very well after going down having created some good chances but Inter Allies goalie George Apronti delivered some good saves to keep Inter Allies in the lead.

King Faisal started the second half on the front foot creating some decent chances as they sought to get back in the game.

Osman Ibrahim pulled one back for the away side when he headed in from close range after a defensive lapse from Inter Allies goalkeeper Apronti.

Substitute Mohammed Mustapha restored parity for King Faisal four minutes with a spectacular strike from outside the penalty box.

The game busted into life afterward with both sides searching for the three points. Armah scored the third goal for Inter Allies when he tapped from goals range after some a good cross from the flanks Assinki Frank.

Gyamerah killed off any hopes of a comeback for the away side when he dazzled past King Faisal goalkeeper Moro Yusif and placed the ball into the empty net deep into stoppage time.

Inter Allies with the win move out from the relegation zone into 14th place with King Faisal second from bottom.

