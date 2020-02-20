news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the International Games Committee (IGC), have inaugurated the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 7th Africa Zone Two Senior Swimming Championship.



The championship slated for 5th – 8th March 2020, would be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, which as an olympic size swimming pool.

The LOC is headed by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah - Special Advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports, with Mrs Sarah Asafu-Adjei, Mrs.Delphina Quaye, Mr. Mohammed Adjei-Sowah, Mr Charles Mensah and Mr Seth Nti.

Other members of the commitee were Mr. Muniru M. Kassim, Mrs. Helena Williams and Mr. George Owusu Ansah ( Nana Mankata).

The committee is expecetd to ensure the succesful organisation of the championship.

The 7th Africa Cana Zone Two Senior Swimming Championship was officially launched by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Professor Peter Twumasi.

GNA