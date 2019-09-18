news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - The historical Montaza Complex in the Egyptian city of Alexandria will host the draw of the final tournament for the Total Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 on Thursday, October 3, at the Haramlek Palace.



The eight teams namely host Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia would know the identity of their opponents at the iconic 19th-century palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance for the event that would set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo would host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

GNA