By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Mr. Fred Pappoe, a Presidential hopeful of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said he would initiate steps to make Ghana football globally competitive when elected by delegates.

At the launch of his manifesto in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Pappoe’s vision was based on five tenets which includes Redeeming, Reviving, Repairing, Recovering and Restoring Ghana Football.

According to Mr. Pappoe, who was once Vice President of the GFA, the image of Ghana football had been battered and bruised, therefore there was urgent need to trigger steps to rebrand the image to make it very appealing to the corporate world, fans, among other stakeholders.

“Ghana football is at crossroads considering the bad times we have been in over the past year. Fortunately, we have second life as an association and on September 5, 2019 a new set of rules and regulation which are based on fortunes of the past and aspiration for the future.

“My vision is to have a GFA that is globally recognized, respected and competitive, with its products such as the national team, local football, players, administrator, technical staff among others being of the highest stock of marketability.

He said that, a strategic plan had been drawn to address all challenges confronting domestic league, national team, women’s football, juvenile league among others and also to ensure transparency in its financial administration.

Delegates of the GFA would go to the polls on Friday, October 25 to elect the President and Executive Council members who would manage the affairs of football for the next four years.

