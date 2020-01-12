news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – Ghanaians are not known heavyweights in long-distance running like Kenyans, who have dominated the sport for a very long time and are known globally for that.

But William Amponsah, a 20-year-old student of the University of Education, Winneba and winner of the 2019 Kwahu Easter Marathon, had been making strides in the sport in his quest to make a name for himself and demystify the perception about long distance running in Ghana.

Amponsah, had already smashed two records in the 10,000 meters and 5,000 metres at the ongoing Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games at the University of Ghana.

The 20-year-old student of the University of Education, Winneba shuttered the 10,000 metres record having clocked 29:53, three minutes better than Malik Yakubu's record back in 2018.

Amponsah who won last year's Kwahu Easter Marathon and the Millennium Marathon also set a new record in 5,000 metres with a time of 14: 17 defeating Malik Yakubu who was the previous record holder and eventually came second.

Amponsah, a former student, is the current record holder of the Ghana First Athletics Marathon, Millennium, Kwahu Easter Marathon events in 2019.

Amponsah, set a new record at the Kwahu Easter Marathon after clocking a time 2:29:16 in the 42km race while he broke the Millennium Marathon record after running an impressive 1:06:22 in the 21km race.

He announced his presence on the international stage last year when he won the Okpekpe Road Race (10km) and placed 21st and third in the overall and age class respectively.

''I discovered my talent in running when I was in Junior High School, my father realized I was good in long-distance running, so he supported me and encourage me to train harder.

''I then started competing on the local scene and I gained the needed exposure and from then, I keep improving day by day,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

He added that he wanted to challenge the assertion of many Ghanaians which suggests that, Ghanaians are not good in long-distance running.

''I'm on course on representing Ghana at the highest level of long-distance running. The task is very stern but with God on my side, I will make Ghana proud soon,'' Amponsah said.

GNA