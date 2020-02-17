news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Shakul Samed - a member of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers has said, he is confident of picking an Olympic slot as they prepare to enter the Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.



Samed, who has been ranked 25th in the 81kg by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force and would be seeded at the competition said he had prepared adequately for the competition and would put in the maximum effort to secure a place at the next Olympic games.

"In the last few days, i have experienced so much progress in my career. After picking up the only medal for Ghana at the African Games, i was seeded by the IOC and looking forward to proving my worth at the qualifiers.

"The rating by the IOC Task Force has given me enough motivation to push harder to realize my dreams," he added.

“My dad, mum, and brothers are all fans of boxing and they are my inspiration, as well as my coach, Dr. Ofori Asare.

“We want to make history and we are set for it,” he added.

“I am the champion from Ghana. I am in a good shape and ready to go and ever prepared for this tournament and ready to qualify Ghana to the Olympics. I see myself as an Olympian,” Samed said.

GNA