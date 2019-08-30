news, story, article

Donkorkrom (E/R), Aug. 30, GNA - There was drama and excitement in Donkorkrom as A.S Spikers from Asutsuare pulled a surprise when they defeated host Court Winners of Donkorkrom by three sets to two to qualify for the finals of the Akro-Ako Eastern Regional Volleyball League (ERVL).



In the women division, Asutuare ladies qualified to meet the Atimpoku ladies in the finals.

The highly tensed men semi-final match saw Court Winners draw the first blood by winning the first Set 25 to 21, A.S Spikers then recovered to win the second set by 25 to 23 to bring the match on a level pegging.

Court Winners then won the third set 25 to 23 to take a commanding lead.

A.S Spikers came back to win the fourth set by 25 to 23 and won the final set by 15 to 12 to book a ticket to the grand finale.

The other semi-final match witnessed Hydro Spikers from Akosombo nailing Unity Club from Koforidua by three sets to one.

The team from Koforidua took the lead by 24 to 18, in the first set, Akosombo Hydro Spikers won the second, third and fourth sets by 25 to 18, 25 to 23 and 25 to 22 respectively to book a place in the finals.

Prior to the semi-final matches, there was a round robbing knockout to book a place into the semi-finals of which Donkorkrom Court Winners walloped Bridge Spikers from Atimpoku by 3-0.

They won 25 to 23, 25 to 21 and 25 to 16 in the first, second and third sets respectively to book a place in the semi-final.

The other knockout match involving Hydro Spikers and Supreme Fingers from Nkawkaw, went in favour of Hydro Spikers by 3 sets to 1.

In the women semi-finals, the ladies from Asutsuare defeated the Koforidua ladies by 3 sets to 1 to book a place in the finals.

The other semi-final match saw Donkorkrom ladies taking an early lead by winning the first set by 25 to 20 against Atimpoku ladies, lost the second, third and fourth sets by 25 to 15, 25 to 20 and 25 to 14.

As it stands now, Hydro Spikers from Akosombo and A.S Spikers from Asutsuare are going to play in the men finals, while Donkorkrom Court Winners play Unity Club from Koforidua in the third and fourth place match.

In the ladies division, Asutsuare ladies and Atimpoku ladies will battle for the ultimate prize, while the ladies from Koforidua will play the ladies from Donkorkrom for the third and fourth place.

The finals of the Akro-Ako Eastern Regional Volleyball league is slated for Akosombo from the 21st to 23rd November this year.

