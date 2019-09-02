news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 02, GNA - Obuasi Ashgold S/C defeated Asante Kotoko S/C 4-3 on penalties to lift the B. K. Edusei Memorial Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The two teams played out to a goalless draw in regulation time, and the Miners would go on to claim victory as they demonstrated expertise in the spot-kicks.

The match was in honour of the late Kotoko's football administrator, Benjamin Kyem Edusei, who guided the Porcupine Warriors to win their first African cup in 1971.

It was also to raise funds in support of the welfare of old players.

The match, more importantly, was also used as a preparation ahead of the two teams' impending continental assignments - CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Ashgold converted four out of the six kicks effected, while Kotoko managed to score three out of six kicks.

On the match itself, the Miners looked jittery in the first half and their skipper, Shaffiu Mumuni, found it difficult marshaling his men upfront due to Kotoko's tight defensive network.

In a rare counter-attack in the 45th minute and apparently the best chance for Ashgold in the game, Kwadwo Amoako would see his feeble shot from a Mumuni pass miss the target by inches.

Kotoko stepped up their game in the second half in search of a goal, but the Miners proved equal to the task, denying Naby Keita and Kevin Andoh from scoring in the 70th and 85th minutes, respectively.

