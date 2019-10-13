news, story, article

Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct.13, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics played a goalless draw game in the 2019 Homowo Cup played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The winner of the Homowo cup would be determined next week when both sides clash at the same venue.

Great Olympics started the game on the front foot with some good combinations of passes in the midfield area but were less potent upfront.

Hearts were very dangerous in the attacking third creating most of the chances in the early stages of the game but Great Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Odei produced some fantastic saves to deny the Phobians.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior should have put the Phobians in the lead after he was beautifully teed up by Kofi Kordzi but his strike went off the cross bar to the relieve of the Olympics defense.

Hearts controlled the game afterwards playing some exciting football. Kofi Kordzi was very instrumental in the Hearts attack and could have scored on the 40th minute mark but his ferocious strike was saved by the impressive Great Olympics shot stopper as first half ended scoreless.

The second half started in blistering fashion with some end to end action. Great Olympics striker should have put his side ahead on the 55th minute mark but his effort on goal went narrowly wide.

Hearts were awakened with the exploits of the 'Dade' Boys as the mounted relentless on attack on the Olympics defence.

Hearts striker Abubakar Traore had the clearest chance in the second half but his header from a delightful free-kick from Christopher Bonney went off the crossbar.

Both side failed to create any more chances as the game with the ultimate winner to be determined nextweek.

GNA